Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Daring Navy Blue Cutout Bathing Suit

Chloe's curvaceous bod was on full display in the swimwear.

Brunette Bombshell Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to rock yet another racy look for the camera. The hot model flashed her hourglass curves while revealing in the caption of the post that her outfit was “everything.”

In the racy snap, Chloe looked smoking hot as she wore a stunning navy blue bathing suit. The one-piece featured thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders, and a low cut that flaunted her colossal cleavage.

The suit also included a daring cutout around the midsection that showcased her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The bottom was cut high on her curvy hips as it fit snugly around her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty gold chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe stood with her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting on her legs. She arched her back slightly and pushed her chest out as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she placed one hand behind her head and tilted her head while wearing a seductive expression on her face. In the background some vibrant pink flowers were visible.

She wore her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Chloe’s 819,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy pics, clicking the like button more than 2,600 times within the first 25 minutes after the post was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 60 messages during that time.

“Looks stunning on you,” one follower wrote.

“I wanna wife you up beautiful. You’re so hot and sexy,” another declared.

“You are Amazing CHLOE, sexy swimsuit,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing outfits in her online posts. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she donned a rainbow-colored dress that hugged her curvaceous body and showcased her cleavage. That upload also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 230 comments.