Joey King Flaunts Her Abs In New Images For The Latest ‘Cosmopolitan Magazine’ Cover

Joey King wowed fans in a series of sizzling snaps posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 11. The actress looked incredible as she flaunted her killer abs while appearing on the September issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

In the first picture, King looked drop-dead gorgeous on the cover as she sported a skintight two-piece maroon dress. The 21-year-old appeared radiant as she rocked an elegant sleeveless crop top that featured a peek-a-boo cutout, showing off her toned midriff. The outfit also featured a curve-hugging bottom that flaunted King’s well-earned physique.

She nestled her hands between her brunette locks as it cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized the gorgeous look with a pair of long earrings that dangled from her ears. The four-image share saw King outdoors, as an array of greenery could be seen in the backdrop.

In the second image, the flawless actress posed with a red vintage bicycle. She kept the look simple and wore a low plunging orange T-shirt that was neatly tucked into a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

King’s 16.5 million followers couldn’t help but share their enthusiasm over the latest update. The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes in less than three hours. Her followers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 6,800 love-filled messages.

“Wow! You look gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You are very incredible Joey. I love you!” another commented, followed by three heart emoji.

“Oh my gosh! Amazing, congrats!” a third follower gushed.

In the latest issue of Cosmopolitan Magazine, The Kissing Booth actress revealed what it was like working with her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, again. The pair reportedly split in 2018 after a year of dating, much to the chagrin of their fans.

“I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail, and you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again,” she shared with the magazine.

According to the star, it wasn’t “easy” working with her ex but admitted that she would do whatever it took to successfully conclude the story of the beloved character.

“Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

Fans are undoubtedly eager to see Elle and Noah on their screens again, as Netflix recently confirmed that the third installment of the franchise would be dropping in 2021. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the popular series has already been filmed and is currently in post-production.