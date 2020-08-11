Suzy Cortez Sizzles In Red Lingerie & Latex Boots While Pressing A Cowboy Hat Against Her Body

On Monday, August 11, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition sitting with her knees bent on the floor in a white-walled room. What appears to be an ottoman can be seen in the background.

For the photo, Suzy struck a seductive pose by spreading her legs. She placed one of her hands on the back of her neck, as she pressed a large red cowboy hat against her lower body. The model tilted her chin down and focused her gaze on the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

While the hat did conceal quite a bit of skin, fans were still able to get a good view of Suzy’s revealing ensemble. The 30-year-old sizzled in a red crisscross halterneck bra with keyhole detailing. The garment showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She also appeared to be wearing matching underwear, which can barely be seen in the picture. She finished off the sexy look with red latex thigh-boots that accentuated her sculpted hips and toned legs.

For the casual photoshoot, Suzy styled her long dark hair in voluminous curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 21,000 likes. Many of Suzy’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“Wonderful gorgeous,” wrote a fan.

“Goddess,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely wonderful divine hot impeccable stunning simply incredible exultant unique,” added a different devotee.

“Lovely,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with numerous sparkles and heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Suzy has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cropped FC Barcelona jersey and pair of cheeky denim shorts that put her pert derriere on full display. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was shared.