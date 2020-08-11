Corrie Yee Opts To Go Braless Under An Open Robe: ‘Follow That Dream’

Corrie went scantily clad in the racy photo.

Corrie Yee let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Tuesday afternoon. The stunning model left little to the imagination as she encouraged her followers in the caption of the post to follow their dreams.

In the racy pic, Corrie opted to go braless as she rocked an off-white robe, which she left open in order to show off her massive cleavage underneath. The robe’s sheer material also gave fans a peek at a bit more skin.

She added a pair of matching panties that wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Corrie posed in a doorway with her hip pushed out. She had one hand on the door next to her as the other rested at her midsection. She arched her back and crossed her legs in front of her as she wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button over 2,300 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her loyal admirers also took to the comments section to leave more than 70 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look sensational! The most attractive model on IG, hands down!” one follower stated.

“U r a Dream! BEAUTIFUL,” another gushed.

“Hey pretty sexy lady,” a third social media user declared.

“You are so stunning. How is it possible to be this beautiful and lovely and adorable all at the same time? It’s like a sweet dream,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to putting her beach body in the spotlight for her sexy snaps online. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and skimpy lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently delighted her followers when she sat with her knees in the sand as she sported a leopard-print string bikini at the beach. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s collected more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.