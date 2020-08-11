Tammy Hembrow Rocks Leather Pants & Pigtails In Sexy New Social Media Update: ‘Bite Me’

Tammy Hembrow sent temperatures soaring with the most recent Instagram update added to her feed on August 11. The scorching post consisted of two new photos that showed her clad in leather pants and a crop top.

The first image in the series captured Tammy posed in the center of the frame in front of a door that was swung open. She appeared to be in her bathroom, and a tile-lined wall and a glimpse of a shower were visible at her back. The Instagram model rested one arm on the counter in front of her and held a pink Care Bear cellphone case in her opposite hand. Her nails were painted a bright pink hue that nearly matched the color of her phone case. Tammy shot a sultry stare into the camera and playfully stuck her tongue out for the photo op.

Tammy showed off her enviable figure in a sexy two-piece set that included a white crop top. The garment was snug on her figure and featured long sleeves that covered up the majority of her arms. The piece had a collared neck, and the bottom hit high on her ribs, allowing Tammy to show off her sculpted abs, which she frequently flaunts in bikinis.

She opted for a pair of leather pants on her lower half that boasted a solid black hue. The waistband was tight on her tiny midsection, which helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. The pockets were decorated with silver studs and it gave the entire look a punk-rock feel. The pants were also tight on Tammy’s shapely thighs.

The second image in the series captured Tammy in the same sexy attire, but her pose was slightly altered. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and pulled each side back in pigtails. Tammy’s hair spilled over her shoulders and chest. In the caption of the upload, Tammy got cheeky and wrote “bite me” alongside an emoji.

Fans have been proud to show their love for the photo, and it’s garnered over 112,000 double-taps. In addition, more than 600 Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to share their admiration over the sexy shots.

” Baby girl u so cute,” one follower gushed with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“I should call you Britney Spears bcuz ur so lucky that you’re a star,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Tammy you are beautiful and your body is incredible,” a third follower raved over the image.