Joe Biden Promises Not To ‘Waste Any Time’ Getting The Upper Hand On The Coronavirus Pandemic, If He’s Elected

Former Vice President Joe Biden took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell his followers that, if he’s elected president, he will devote his first days in office to getting on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I promise you if I’m elected, I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control,” reads his tweet, in part.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be a matter of contention with voters, one that could hamper his reelection efforts. Indeed, according to a recent CBS News/Battleground Tracker poll, 75 percent of poll respondents in Pennsylvania and 76 percent in Wisconsin said they believe things in the U.S are going badly between the pandemic and the economic turmoil it’s wrought. Further, 47 percent of voters said the former vice president would better handle the coronavirus crisis, while no more than 37 percent, in either state, said that Trump would do a better job.

The presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee also referenced Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and the narrative that he and the current POTUS, Donald Trump, are on the outs.

“I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on,” he posted.

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

As The Hill reported in June, Trump and Fauci haven’t seen eye to eye since the beginning of the pandemic, and indeed, the Trump White House has publicly attacked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, and pundits have even wondered if Trump might fire Fauci. The website reported that Trump doesn’t actually have that authority, however.

Finally, Biden promised to take a bipartisan approach to getting ahead of the pandemic.

“I’ll bring together top experts and leaders from both parties to chart a path forward. We’ll get it done, together,” he tweeted. He did not name names or give specifics.

On his website, Biden has laid out his plans for addressing the pandemic, which has claimed over 160,000 lives in the United States. The key to Biden’s plan is “a decisive public health response that ensures the wide availability of free testing; the elimination of all cost barriers to preventive care and treatment for COVID-19; the development of a vaccine; and the full deployment and operation of necessary supplies, personnel, and facilities.”

Further, he called for a thorough response to the economic devastation the pandemic has wrought, including ensuring paid leave for people who were laid off due to the epidemic, and “an immediate set of ambitious and progressive economic measures.”