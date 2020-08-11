‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Ned’s Facing Tough Questions & Calls An Emergency Meeting

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Ned Quartermaine will be scrambling over what seem to be developments related to ELQ. He has known for some time now that a mystery person was making moves that could lead to a hostile takeover of the family company. Now, it looks like he’s going to learn some key details regarding this effort and be in something of a panic.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter shows a hint of what’s ahead. Michael will confront Ned and ask him what is going on, surely referencing concerns over ELQ. When the Wiley bombshell dropped, Michael stepped back as the CEO of the organization. Now, however, it seems he will have caught wind of the trouble that is brewing and demand answers.

Ned appears to be perhaps a bit dismissive as he faces Michael’s wrath, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t plenty concerned. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will be calling an emergency meeting. This is likely what brings the two men together and General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that they’ll be scrambling to figure out how to prevent their mystery antagonist from stealing the business away from them.

"From here on out, we play by my rules." #GH pic.twitter.com/L5nQ8jIqPw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 11, 2020

In the meantime, General Hospital teasers detail that Valentin will continue his clandestine meeting with Sam. He previously made her an offer that she initially hesitated to accept.

As General Hospital viewers recently saw, he proposed that she let him control the voting rights for Danny and Scout’s shares of the company. In exchange, he would ensure that she was reassigned to a friendlier parole officer who would let her spend time with Jason.

She initially balked at this offer. However, Jason’s motorcycle accident has her feeling frantic and she knows her current parole officer is keeping a close eye on her. She reconnected with Valentin and General Hospital teasers suggest that the two will come to an agreement on this proposed deal.

How soon will Ned piece all of this together? Without Danny and Scout’s voting proxies, Valentin comes close but not close enough to control a majority of the shares in the Quartermaine business. Ned does not yet know that Valentin has both Nelle’s and Brook Lynn’s stocks, and viewers can expect the ELQ head to explode when he finds out about his daughter’s deal with Valentin.

The emergency meeting that airs during Tuesday’s show should reveal some tidbits regarding Ned’s panic over the future of the company. General Hospital spoilers hint that this will explode over the course of the next few days and fans cannot wait to watch all of the juicy drama play out.