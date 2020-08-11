‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Shocks Brooke With Two Incredible Revelations

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 12 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) must face his ex-wife with the truth. With Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) sprawled out on his bed wearing a sexy negligee, the dressmaker has to put his desires aside and confess. He needs to tell her that he is married to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per Soaps.

In The Mood For Love

After Bridget Forrester (Ashley Aubra) told her mother that she needed to cancel her trip to see her, Brooke decided to surprise her husband as seen in the image below. She prepared herself for a night of passion with the man she loves. She decked herself out in the sexiest lingerie and waited for him. After all, she’s the entire reason there’s a line called Brooke’s Bedroom.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Ridge will enter the room and find Brooke ready to make love. She indicates that she’s ready to consummate their relationship again and he is left stunned. Ridge wants nothing more than to jump into bed with her and make love. However, he knows that his entire situation has changed. He also needs to tell Brooke that they can no longer be together.

Disbelief & Anger

Ridge starts by telling her that he needs to tell her something important. He cannot be with her in that way anymore and needs to get something off his chest. Immediately, Brooke suspects the worst, and tears began to form in her eyes.

“You slept with her, didn’t you?” she says to him. She thinks that Ridge slept with Shauna. However, Ridge prepares her and tells her that it’s “worse than that.”

“We got married,” the dressmaker announces.

Brooke’s head spins as she tries to grasp what he just said.

“What?” she shouts at Ridge. She struggles to accept his incredible news.

Two Shocking Revelations On B&B

Brooke doesn’t understand how Ridge and Shauna can be husband and wife. Even if they stopped by the wedding chapel, their vows would not be legal as she’s already his wife.

Ridge then delivers two shocking pieces of information, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. He and Brooke are no longer married because he filed the divorce papers in Vegas. Shauna refreshed his memory and said that only after filing the paperwork did they head to the chapel. As seen in the above image, she said that they vowed “’til death do us part.”

“You can’t take her word for this,” she protests. Ridge then delivers the final blow, he saw the marriage certificate and the pics of their wedding.

Brooke’s world will start to crumble as she realizes that she’s just lost her soulmate to a former Vegas showgirl.