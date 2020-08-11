Daisey O’Donnell Stuns In A Speckled Bikini With A Drink In Her Hand

Daisey looked gorgeous as she soaked up some sun in Spain.

Daisey O’Donnell went scantily clad for a recent Instagram photo on Monday night. The stunning model showed some skin as she reminded her followers in the caption of the post to be their own personal brand of beautiful.

In the sexy shot, Daisey looked hotter than ever as she rocked a revealing bikini. The tiny tan top featured a black speckled pattern on it and perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The garment featured a low cut that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her petite waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. The swimwear accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a chain and pendant around her neck, bracelets on her wrist, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Daisey sat on an outdoor lounge chair for the shot. She had one hand placed behind her as the other held a drink. She arched her back and crossed her legs while tilting her head and wearing a steamy expression on her face. She soaked up some sun as a group of people congregated behind her. She tagged her location as Marbella, Spain.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the center. She styled the golden locks in straight strands the fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Daisey’s 979,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 170 messages.

“The most beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Love this!!” another wrote.

“Such an angel,” a third comment read.

“This is unreal,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely there white string bikini that exposed her underboob as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool. That post also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.