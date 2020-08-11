‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Zoe Team Up For Fashion Line Not Considering Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 12 dish that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) (Annika Noelle) is ready to put the past behind her. She wants to move ahead in the fashion industry and knows that she will need to work with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) so that she can succeed, per Soaps.

Now that Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have their family back together, she’s willing to let bygones be bygones. It appears that she’s even willing to forgive Zoe for hiding the truth about her baby, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Zoe had been trying to protect her father who had masterminded the whole idea of stealing the baby and failed to tell Hope the truth.

Part of the reason that Hope can forget the past is that Zoe was also a victim. She exposed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on his wedding day to Zoe. The model was shocked when she realized that Thomas had used her to get to Hope.

The ladies will team up, according to the latest weekly spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see the two ladies working together to achieve a common goal, the Hope For The Future line.

Zoe is one of Forrester Creations’ best models and Hope wants to partner with her so that they can get her range of clothing up and running again. The two will brainstorm some ideas to try and come up with fresh concepts for the line. Zoe may be able to give her some valuable input about where the brand should go.

However, the women may be in for a rude awakening when they discover that their plans may be derailed by the boss’s son. As seen in the image above, Thomas is back sporting a brand new beard and mustache.

The last time that Zoe saw him was at the disastrous wedding where he stormed out. Hope may have seen him since he recently mentioned that he had taken Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to the children’s museum.

Thomas was the last designer to work on Hope’s range and may still want to provide input. As a talented artist, he may want to see that his vision is executed well. They may be frustrated if Thomas insists on completing what he started.

The designer may also be vexed when he notes that not only is Hope in a happy marriage with Liam, but Zoe is not moping around for him either. Sparks are flying between her and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and this time around, she’s not willing to trade Thomas for the handsome lawyer.