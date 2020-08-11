Whitney Johns Flashes Her Killer Legs In A Pair Of Daisy Dukes & Bikini Top

Whitney looks flawless in the stunning snap.

Whitney Johns went full bombshell in her latest Instagram snap on Monday. The fitness model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that she was happy to be back in Tulum, a place that is very special to her.

In the sexy upload, Whitney looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a light blue bikini top. The garment fastened around her neck and featured thin straps that exposed her muscular arms and shoulders. It also included a low cut that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes. The skimpy denim shorts wrapped tightly around her petite waist and curvy hips as they emphasized her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process. However, it was her long, lean legs that seemed to draw attention in the photo. She accessorized the style with a pair of white strappy sandals.

Whitney sat on a small padded stool for the shot. She had both of her knees bent as she arched her back and rested her hands in front of her. She titled her head slightly and wore a flirty smile on her face. In the background, some wicker furniture and a wall of windows could be seen. Some green foliage was also visible through the glass.

She wore her dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in waves that brushed over her neck.

Whitney’s 543,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 7,300 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her followers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages for her.

“Beautiful babe,” one follower gushed.

“Tulum is one of my favoriteeee places to travel too. Lookin good babe in blue,” another declared.

“You know that blue is your best colour for your right?” a third social media user wrote.

“Beauty queen,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for offering health and fitness inspiration to her followers by flaunting her own gym-honed figure in racy little outfits online. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, skimpy tops, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently dropped the jaws of her supporters when she posed in a racy red bikini that showed off all of her enviable curves. That snap has reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.