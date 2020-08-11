Anna Nystrom Shows Off Fantastic Figure In Sports Bra & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Monday, August 10, Swedish model Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the 27-year-old seemed to be posing outside, sitting on a cement bench in front of a white wall. The post’s geotag suggested that the location of the photoshoot was Stockholm, Sweden.

Ana flaunted her fantastic figure in a low-cut gray sports bra and matching skintight bike shorts. The revealing activewear put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. She also wore an oversized blazer over her shoulders, giving the otherwise casual look an air of sophistication. As for accessories, she sported numerous rings and a pair of sunglasses worn on the top of her head. Anna also styled her long locks in a bun, with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

For the photo, she posed with her shoulders back, as she crossed her legs. Anna touched her jacket lapel and rested her free hand on her lap. She turned her neck slightly to gaze directly at the photographer, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, Anna seemed to be making reference to the fact that she had focused her gaze on the camera lens in the picture.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of her followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Classy and sporty, I love it,” wrote a fan, along with both a smiling face and a heart-eye emoji.

“You look wonderful,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful and elegant lady,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Love your style,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The fitness model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Anna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles. Last week, she uploaded a picture, in which she sported a long-sleeved white crop top and light gray leggings with mesh paneling that accentuated her pert derriere. That photo has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.