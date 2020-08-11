Australian Smokeshow Madi Edwards Gets Soaking Wet In A Cheeky Bikini

Madi Edwards wowed fans with another bikini-clad post from her trip to Mexico. The sizzling new image was shared on her page on Monday, and it provided the perfect distraction for her 690,000-plus fans.

The smoking hot image captured Madi posed at the beach while a geotag in the upload indicated that she was at the W in Punta De Mita, where she has been vacationing for the past several days. She stood in front of a patch of grass that boasted several tall palm trees in the middle while a stretch of sand and the crystal clear blue ocean could be seen directly ahead. The model faced her backside to the camera and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Madi placed both hands near her hips and popped her booty toward the camera.

Madi sported pink swimwear that helped flaunt her fit figure. On her upper half, she rocked for a floral-print bikini that featured different splashes of white and pink. The swimsuit had tiny cups that were worn snug on her chest, and they showed off a tease of sideboob. The suit secured around her neck in a halter style while another set of strings tied a few inches below her shoulder blades.

The bottom of the suit possessed the same colorful design, which popped against her bronze complexion. The garment had string sides that were worn high on Madi’s hips and showed off her shapely thighs. The back of the suit also left little to the imagination and featured a cheeky cut that tucked into her derriere and showed off her bronze booty.

The model’s figure glistened in the sun, and she was wet from head to toe, indicating that she had taken a dip in the ocean or a nearby pool. She wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her soaking wet tresses spilled over her back. She added a few accessories to her beachside look, including a set of layered bracelets and a pair of hoop earrings to match.

In the caption of the post, Madi simply added a pineapple emoji. Since the update went live on her page, it’s amassed plenty of attention. More than 16,000 have double-tapped the photo while 140 left comments for the star.

“You have a nice and very attractive body, result of much workout and training, my congrats on your discipline,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red rose emoji.

“Imagine being this perfect,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

One more social media user simply referred to her as a “Beautiful Australian Girl.”