‘Selling Sunset’s’ Maya Vander Says Show Wouldn’t Be Successful Without Christine Quinn

Selling Sunset fan favorite Maya Vander said she is not confident that the hit Netflix show would have been commissioned for Season 2 without its resident villain Christine Quinn.

Speaking to podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef (available via Apple Podcasts), the Israeli reality star discussed an explosive scene in which Christine dramatically went in on realtor colleague Chrishell Stause.

“If it wasn’t for, unfortunately for the last scene with Chrishell in first season, which was a crazy dramatic scene, I don’t know if we would have a Season 2. I don’t know if it would be interesting enough,” she shared.

Maya compared her own drama-free presence to Christine’s larger-than-life persona and described her friend as “definitely more interesting.”

“Christine makes the show,” she told the podcast host. “I mean, I honestly, I don’t think the show would be actually as fun and successful without Christine. One hundred percent.”

In the podcast, which dropped on Tuesday, August 11, Maya suggested that Christine is more interesting to watch because of her attention-grabbing fashion sense and the fact “she can go crazy.”

Maya also opened up on her own experience on the real estate reality hit during the chat and revealed she could have been cut from the Netflix hit because her husband does not appear on screen.

She explained that while she tries to share Instagram photos featuring her husband and family, “unfortunately TV is just off limits.”

Much of the screen time on Selling Sunset Season 3 — which dropped on August 7 — was dedicated to Chrishell Stause’s shock split from her actor husband Justin Hartley.

Maya revealed in the interview that none of the cast members saw the breakup coming and said she found the news disappointing because the pair seemed like “such a sweet couple.”

She gave credit to Chrishell for remaining professional while she was dealing with the situation.

“She’s doing better, but obviously like it’s still, you know, still fresh,” she shared.

This comes after The Inquisitr reported that Christine — whose extravagant winter gothic wedding featured on the Season 3 finale — said that she was disappointed in how her lavish nuptials played out on TV.

The blond bombshell admitted that she cried when watching the wedding as she felt certain other storylines overshadowed her big day, and the small screen portrayal did not accurately showcase the fabulous event.

Quinn’s wedding episode was brimming with drama from her Oppenheim Group colleagues. She tied the knot to her multimillionaire fiance Christian Richard just three weeks after Chrishelle’s partner had blindsided her with divorce papers, which led to a clash between the newly single realtor and Davina Potratz at the event.