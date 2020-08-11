‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’s Recent Social Media Activity Sparks Rumors Of A Split From Dennis McKinley

The recent social media activity of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has many fans wondering if she has broken up with Dennis McKinley. The reality actress turned activist has unfollowed her fiance on social media, and her most recent caption has further fueled fan speculation.

Porsha posted a photo to Instagram, where she was wearing a red dress that hugged all of her curves and the caption had some followers questioning her relationship status.

“You was really really lucky, RELAX,” Porsha wrote. The caption ended with the hashtag, “OVA.”

Fans were quick to speculate that the two had broken up once again. The comment section of her latest post was filled with fire and heart emojis regarding Porsha’s appearance, but some also picked up on the caption as well as other clues.

“Now that’s a break up pic,” a fan wrote.

Others added some other evidence to support break up rumors.

“They aren’t following each other Nd she deleted the pics of them with her in the same dress,” a fan noticed.

“Awww did you guys break up I see you both have unfollowed each other again,” another asked.

A few were sad at the notion that the couple didn’t work out.

“I was rooting for their lil family.”

Porsha and Dennis had just recently gotten back together after some time apart. The businessman admitted to cheating during the last season of the hit reality show. However, as fans saw during Season 12, Porsha and Dennis were able to come back together after attending counseling sessions and learning more about one another. The two share a one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. Despite getting back together, the star admitted that she was taking things slow.

“Now, I’m taking my time, and we are working on us, the relationship as parents, and figuring it out. It’s not something that just goes away. He has definitely had to pay his dues with the situation,” Porsha explained during an After Show appearance.

This isn’t the first time Porsha has made headlines recently. The reality star has become a vocal advocate for social justice. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress was arrested in Louisville last month. Along with several others, Porsha was arrested at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during a protest in support of Breonna Taylor. Porsha was there with Dennis, and the pair made a video before the arrest, where she admitted to being nervous.