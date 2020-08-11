Khloe Terae Shows Off Long Legs & Round Booty In Cheeky Green Bikini ‘By The Sea’

Khloe Terae shared yet another stunning glimpse at her getaway in Santorini, Greece in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared several photos of herself heading out to the ocean in a cheeky green bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvy backside.

Khloe’s look included a neon green top with thin straps on her shoulders and a tight band that traveled around her toned back. Her muscles were on show beneath the thin fabric.

On the bottom, Khloe wore triangular thong bikini bottoms that came up high on her waist and hugged her hourglass figure. The thin strings clung to her curvy hips, while the high-cut sides fully exposed her pert derriere and long, lean legs.

Khloe added quite a few accessories to her ensemble, including a puka shell anklet, a gold watch, dainty bangles, and a pair of brown sunglasses. She styled her luscious blond locks down in beachy waves.

The images showed Khloe walking down a wooden path surrounded by a bamboo arch. On both sides of the path, outdoor furniture could be seen, including some umbrellas, couches, and large potted plants. Palm trees also hovered over the area. The path led down to the sand as the stunning ocean water rolled onto the shore. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with rays shining down on Khloe and highlighting her tan skin. The scene was certainly breathtaking, but fans were likely focused on the Canadian babe.

Khloe remained on her toes for the entire shoot, which elongated her pins and emphasized her toned booty. She arched her back as she walked, playing with her hair in some shots and looking over her shoulder. In the last photo, the model threw her arms in the air and flashed peace signs.

In the caption, she revealed that there’s nowhere else she would rather be.

The post garnered nearly 3,000 likes and just over 70 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“This place is a paradise and you are a beautiful mermaid,” one fan said with a mermaid emoji.

“A gorgeous view with a gorgeous girl,” another user quipped.

“These photos are amazing,” a third person added.

Khloe has certainly been keeping her fans enthralled in her European adventures. She has been sharing daily updates in Santorini, including one that showed her rocking a low-cut fit-and-flare dress that did nothing but favors for her body.