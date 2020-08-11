Zac Efron To Star In Remake Of ‘Three Men And A Baby’ For Disney Plus

Zac Efron will star in a remake of the 1987 movie classic Three Men and a Baby for Disney Plus. The actor, who became a breakout star in the High School Musical trio of films, most recently executive produced Netflix’s documentary series Down to Earth where he explored the issue of sustainability around the planet.

It was not stated what role Efron would play or if the feature’s three original male lead roles would be updated for the current version of the movie. No other actors have yet been named as cast members for the remake.

Efron has starred in several comedies before, most notably alongside Seth Rogan in the Neighbors franchise and opposite Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum. He is also known for his more dramatic works such as roles in The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile where he earned critical praise for his performance as serial killer Ted Bundy.

The remake will be produced by Gordon Gray, who has worked on the films The Rookie and The Way Back, reported Variety. A search for a director for the project is reportedly still underway.

The 1987 comedy classic starred Tom Selleck (Blue Bloods), Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson (The Good Place) as bachelors who each lived a carefree lifestyle while sharing an expansive loft apartment in New York City. The trio was forced to adjust to parenthood as an infant girl fathered by Danson’s carefree actor character, Jack, arrived at their doorstep. Selleck portrayed an architect and Guttenberg, a satirist.

The original was directed by legendary Star Trek actor Leonard Nimoy and was a box office hit. It told the story of the aforementioned characters as they unsuspectingly found themselves in some serious trouble with drug dealers. This came to be via Jack’s involvement with a director friend, who arranged to deliver a package to the trio’s apartment. Jack was unaware it contained heroin. The pals scuffled with the nefarious group throughout the film, and in the end, they trapped the dealers in an elevator as they waited for the police to arrive, with a taped confession as proof they were innocent parties in a tragic mix-up. The movie proved to be so popular it landed a sequel titled Three Men and a Little Lady, reuniting the original cast.

It is unknown if Efron’s version of the story will follow the same storyline as the first.