Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her Bronzed Booty In A Thong Bikini At The Beach

Morgan let it all hang out in Tulum.

Morgan Ketzner treated her followers to a stunning new Instagram upload on Monday night. The hot model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she had made it to Tulum.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy gray sparkly bikini. The top wrapped snugly around her. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips hugged her tiny waist. The garment also accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty in the process. However, it may have been her bronzed skin that stole the show.

Morgan stood on the beach with her backside towards the camera and her feet in the water for the snap. She pushed her hip out and arched her back. She also raised both of her arms and ran her fingers through her hair as she soaked up some sun. She wore her long, blond hair in sleek straight strands. The golden locks cascaded down her back.

In the background of the snap, a bright blue sky complete with fluffy white clouds could be seen. The white sand beach appeared to be empty as a long line of green trees surrounded the shore.

Morgan has accumulated more than 495,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their support for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 16 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 540 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Your body outshines the beauty of the background,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous lady and a beautiful view,” another gushed.

“Wow morgan the perfect peach hope your having fun gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“The world would be so boring without you Morgan,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit figure in racy outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and skimpy shorts in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked an oversize white t-shirt and pair of teeny Daisy Dukes while showing off her brand new shoes. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 7,100 likes and over 300 comments.