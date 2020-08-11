Scheana Shay Reveals She Had Falling Out With Chrishell Stause After She Slid Into Justin Hartley’s DMs

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star had an innocent request for the 'This Is Us' actor.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay says her former friend Chrishell Stause talked smack about her behind her back after she contacted her then-husband, Justin Hartley, on social media.

On her Schenanigans podcast with co-host Jamie Lynn, Scheana, 35, claimed that Chrishell, 39, became upset when she DM’ed the This Is Us actor on Twitter with an innocent request before the couple’s split last fall.

Chrishell’s divorce from Justin – and her allegations that he ended their two-year marriage by text without having a conversation with her — is a major storyline on her Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset. But according to Scheana, the luxury realtor suddenly stopped talking to her after the Bravo star messaged Justin on Twitter with an innocent request.

Scheana said she and Chrishell followed one another on social media and became “pretty good friends” after meeting up in person, per TooFab. After her new friend’s dog died suddenly, Scheana wanted to do something for her, so she reached out to her new pal’s famous husband.

“I didn’t have Justin’s phone number, we weren’t that close, but I wanted to send her something and him and I follow each other on Twitter and so I sent him a DM,” she explained. “I said, ‘Hey, what’s y’alls new address, I want to send something for Chrishell.”

Scheana said the actor was touched by her gesture and gave her the address and said he hoped to see her soon. The reality TV personality, who had a boyfriend at the time, also invited Justin and his wife to an upcoming New Year’s Eve party so the two couples could hang out.

The Vanderpump Rules veteran alleged that Chrishell later “twisted” the DM exchange to their mutual friend Jamie, saying that Scheana “texted” Justin to tell him she was no longer with her ex-husband, Mike Shay. The Selling Sunset realtor reportedly described Scheana’s exchange with Justin as “embarrassing.”

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Scheana’s podcast co-host said Chrishell also cut her off after 10 years of friendship after she accused her of acting like “an elitist.” The two agreed that the former soap actress changed after fame went to her head and that she thinks she’s “too good” for people now.

“I still follow her, I keep the peace,” Scheana added. “But for her to say now that Justin’s like a big TV and movie star, she can’t be seen with reality people. I was like, ‘B*tch! You were just as much a fan of me as I was of you. We’ve all become friends but now because Justin’s on This Is Us, I’m not good enough for you to hang out with and you’re gonna talk sh*t about me…?”

Chrishell broke down on the third season of Selling Sunset after being blindsided with a text from her husband one morning last November informing her he had filed for divorce. Less than an hour after she was notified about the demise of her marriage, tabloid headlines announced the sudden split to the world.

Justin, who is reportedly now dating actress Sofia Pernas, has been receiving backlash on social media for the way he allegedly handled his divorce from Chrishell after their six-year relationship.