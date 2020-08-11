Savannah Chrisley Sets A New Standard For ‘Thirst Trap’ Birthday Photos With Hilarious Instagram Post

Savannah Chrisley showed off her humor on Instagram by sharing a silly photo on her birthday. The Chrisley Knows Best star opted for humor over sexiness with a double-photo update.

The first image in the series captured the reality star lying on the ground. She was wrapped up in a white blanket with pink stripes while a similar blanket was laid out on the floor. Only a portion of her tanned shoulders was able to be seen, and the rest of her slim figure was snuggled tightly in the blanket. Savannah was surrounded by several colorful balloons, including blue, pink, silver, and purple. Her figure was decorated with a banner that ready “Party In” in bold white letters that were strung along a string while there were a few poufs near her shoulder.

On her side, Savannah decorated a chalkboard that was outlined in gold. She used colorful writing to share a few facts about herself in honor of her special day, similarly to what parents do with babies in the first 12 months of their lives. Savannah shared that she is 276 months old, and she’s 5’7″ while adding that her weight is not anyone’s business. She also shared that she loves shiny objects and that she is allergic to BS. At the bottom of the shot, she wrote the date that the photo was posted, 8-11-2010.

Savannah wore her short, blond locks with a side part, and the majority of her mane was worn behind her head. To commemorate her special day, Savannah rocked a navy bow on the top of her head. The social media influencer also added a pair of diamond earrings to her look, which provided the perfect amount of bling.

The next image in the series captured an up-close and personal view of the chalkboard that was positioned on the same wrap as the previous image. Balloons surrounded the board, and in the caption of the post, she joked that she wanted to set the new standard for thirst trap photos, noting that she was an “adult baby.” Savannah also made sure to tag her friend, Erin Dugan, to credit her for snapping the silly shot.

As of this writing, the photo has only been live on Savannah’s page for an hour, but it’s already earned 103,000 likes and 2,400-plus comments. Most were quick to wish her a happy birthday while a few more complimented her humor.

“I am dying this is amazing!! Hope you have the most magical birthday girl,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Happiest bday, queen!!! Wishing you all the love, happiness and success you deserve. Praying this is your most amazing year yet,” another social media user commented.

“I pray this day is filled with the spirits of love, laughter, and shiny things! Happy bday sis,” a third chimed in.