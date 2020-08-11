’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paul Staehle Shares Video Walkthrough Of Home Filled With Son’s Toys

90 Day Fiancé star Paul Staehle shared a video of his home on Instagram Tuesday morning, almost two weeks after his wife, Karine reportedly left with their son, Pierre. She subsequently filed a restraining order against the 37-year-old Kentucky native and his post comes just hours before they are both due in court, according to In Touch.

Paul, who did not speak during the three-minute video, took his followers on a walkthrough of the two-bedroom house. During the silent tour, he paused in his son’s room that was filled with toys and plenty of Mickey Mouse decor. He moved on to the tidy living room and kitchen, and then to the couple’s bedroom where the family’s clothing was overflowing in the closet.

Paul and Karine, who appeared on TLC spinoffs Before the 90 Days and The Other Way, were married in Brazil in 2017. They have faced numerous relationship issues over the years, but his wife’s departure from their home, and a possible custody battle, left fans who follow the couple on social media wondering if they will end up divorced.

Paul, who has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, has racked up over 1,200 comments since he posted the tour early Tuesday morning. While he received plenty of negative feedback for showing the interior of his family’s residence, many of his fans offered kind words of support.

“I must say that I’m proud to see you have actually provided Karine with an upgraded house, and indeed, you’ve provided everything from decent furnishings to everything under the sun for your son Pierre. Good job,” one follower user wrote.

“None of us know what goes on in their lives, behind closed doors. Better that none of us judge,” said another.

“I’m actually very proud of you for working hard to provide such a nice home for your family. So many people are quick to judge a situation that they know nothing about,” a follower commented.

According to In Touch, hours after he posted the video of his house, Paul posted a statement about their relationship in an Instagram story. He stated that it broke his heart that it had “come to this.”

He then claimed that he “bent over backwards” to save his marriage by finding a place to live, getting “a new car” and helping with the care of his child — who turned 1 in March — and buying his wife “whatever she wanted. Paul went on to say that he has “doubled up on therapy to cope with the madness.”