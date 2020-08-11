Kelly Clarkson To Replace Simon Cowell As Guest Judge On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Kelly Clarkson will replace Simon Cowell as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent for at least two episodes as the music mogul recovers from a horrific accident. Simon broke his back while riding an electric bike in the courtyard of his California home. The first American Idol winner, whom Simon helped vote into victory during the inaugural season of the reality competition singing series in 2002, shared the news in a new Instagram post.

In the share, Kelly posted a tongue-in-cheek memo on what appeared to be official America’s Got Talent stationary. It was there she announced her new job. This new gig will be added to an already heavy workload for the entertainer, which includes hosting and executive producer duties for The Kelly Clarkson Show and judge duty on The Voice.

The memo was marked “urgent” and relayed pertinent information regarding Kelly’s newest job.

In a statement, Kelly remarked that she would be filling in for Simon alongside his fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara for AGT’s live shows that will tape this week. The show returned to production in late June with new safety precautions in place, including a relocation to an outdoor venue which was made to resemble a drive-in movie theater, reported TV Line.

Kelly then quipped that someone “wiser, cooler and hotter” would be taking Simon’s seat.

Simon’s accident led to surgery that lasted five hours and resulted in a number of fusions and a metal rod being placed in his back, reported People. On Twitter, Simon urged his followers to always read the manual first before using an item such as an electric trail bike. He then explained that he had broken his back and thanked his nurses and doctors, as well as his fans for their continued support.

You can read his tweet here.

Fans of the singer and songwriter were thrilled to learn she would be helping her longtime mentor and friend when he needed her most.

“Awwww I love this. Hope for a safe and speedy recovery for Simon. Back injuries are no joke,” said one follower.

“I love Kelly but it’ll never be the same without him and his gorgeous smile,” remarked a second person, hopeful that Simon has a speedy recovery and will at some point be able to return to the judge’s table.

“You’ll be fantastic! To Simon: heal slowly! Listen to your MD’s.. & next time read the directions!” commented a third Instagram user.

“Woohoo, I love it, so sorry to hear about his accident. But you’re always America’s favorite Kelly,” said a fourth fan of the singer.