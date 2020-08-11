Casey Costelloe Shows Off Her Curvaceous Backside In A Skimpy, Leopard-Print Bikini At The Beach

Casey Costelloe showcased her incredible body in the latest addition to her Instagram page. The Aussie model delighted her fans with the skin-baring shot on Tuesday.

The image was captured in North Queensland, according to the geotag, where Casey was snapped enjoying the day on a beautiful beach. She posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera and turned her head over her shoulder, gazing to stare at something off in the distance while wearing a huge smile across her face.

A gorgeous view of the crystal clear water and mountainous, tree-lined shore filled up the background of the shot. The scene was nothing short of stunning, but it was the model herself that truly made the photo worth a look as she flaunted her insane physique in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Casey sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty, leopard-print two-piece. The swimwear included a halter-style top with a thin band that offered a look at her toned arms, shoulders, and back. It also had small cups that only partially covered up her chest, adding an eyeful of sideboob to the scandalous scene.

The matching bottoms of the set were just as sexy, much in part due to its cheeky cut that left Casey’s peachy derriere and curvy hips completely exposed. The number also featured a thin, high-rise waistband that highlighted her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Casey kept things simple and left her blond locks down. They spilled down her back, and blew messily in the wind as she took in the breathtaking beach scene around her. The star also added a set of trendy gold huggie earrings to accessorize her barely there look with a hint of bling.

Fans seemed delighted by the booty-baring display, awarding it more than 4,700 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens went a step further and flocked to the comments section to express their admiration.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Wind-swept goddess,” remarked another fan.

“You are incredibly beautiful and your smile is very sweet,” a third admirer praised.

“Perfect body Casey,” added a fourth follower.

Casey has been entertaining her fans with a number of bikini snaps lately. A post shared last week saw the beauty enjoying another beautiful day at the beach in a minuscule red two-piece and floppy sun hat. That photo also fared extremely well, earning nearly 6,000 likes and 186 comments to date.