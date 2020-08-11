Sofia Jamora Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘Lil Extra Meat’

Popular social media influencer Sofia Jamora took to Instagram Tuesday to flaunt her curvaceous figure in a flirty selfie that got her 2.8 million followers to talking. The model showed off plenty of skin in the snap, which featured her wearing a skimpy, tie-dye bikini.

Sofia’s swimsuit was a blue and white. The top put plenty of her cleavage on display, and she wore in in such a way that it appeared to have a flirty cutout section between her breasts, calling even more attention to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were revealing, with strings that tied on the sides of her hips.

The model was presumably in her home for the photo, which saw her sitting on a wooden floor in front of a mirror. Part of a bar was off to one side of the picture, and a staircase and a door were also visible in the room.

With a serious pout on her face, Sofia sat with one leg folded in front of her body and her other leg off to one side. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her shapely thighs and curvy hips. Also on display was her trim waistline. Her free hand was near her side, and she positioned the phone so that it did not cover her face or her body while she snapped the picture.

To add some bling to her beach-day look, Sofia wore several layered gold necklaces that included some with pendants and a thick chain choker. Other accessories included hoop earrings. She wore her hair slicked back in a bun with her long fringe framing her face. She also sported a white polish on her nails.

Sofia added a caption that took note of her curves, something which most of her fans seemed to appreciate. In fact, more than 62,000 of them liked the post within an hour of it being shared to her account.

“God, you are completely perfect, you are super beautiful, the most beautiful in the universe,” gushed one admirer.

“Babe you get finer every day,” a second comment read.

“gorgeous!!! Love that you embrace your beautiful curves!!! Yas girl!!” a third excited follower chimed in.

“Amazing! You look so flawless here,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual for Sofia to grab the attention of her online audience with an update that captures her looking smoking hot in a skimpy outfit. Last month, she showed off her curves in a white crop top with a matching miniskirt.