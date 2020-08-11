Kindly Myers Flaunts Ample Assets In A Cheeky Bodysuit While Sitting On A Motorcycle: ‘Wanna Go For A Ride?’

Kindly Myers returned to her Instagram page on Tuesday with another sizzling set of snaps that has quickly captivated the attention of her devoted fans.

Two photos were included in the steamy update, which a geotag indicated were taken in Nashville, Tennessee. The model was captured sitting on the edge of a sleek, black-and-gold motorcycle with her legs spread slightly apart and both feet planted firmly on the ground. She ran her fingers through her long, platinum tresses while staring down the camera with an alluring gaze. In the caption of the post, she asked her 2 million-plus followers if they wanted to go for a ride.

Kindly opted to go scantily clad in the photos, slipping into a revealing bodysuit rather than the typical leather ensemble commonly associated with a motorcycle ride. The garment boasted a two-toned color scheme with a black bodice and nude cups with gorgeous red roses embroidered on them. They were just barely enough to contain the star’s ample assets, exposing an eyeful of sideboob to the camera while its plunging neckline added even more cleavage to the scandalous display.

The one-piece proceeded to cling tightly to Kindly’s midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat stomach. It featured a daringly high-cut that left her shapely thighs and hips completely exposed for her fans to admire. Also of note was its cheeky that teased a glimpse of her perky derriere.

Kindly added a pair of black stiletto booties that gave her barely there ensemble a bit of edge. She also rocked a leather cuff bracelet, cross necklace, and stud earrings for a hint of bling.

One hour proved to be plenty of time for the model’s followers to shower her latest Instagram upload with love. It has amassed more than 4,500 likes and dozens of comments within the short period of time.

“Love this outfit on you,” one person wrote.

“So sexy and beautiful babe!” praised another fan.

“You are a freaking goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Pure perfection,”‘ added a fourth admirer.

Others enthusiastically responded to Kindly’s offer to take them for a ride on the bike.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing the Playboy hottie show some skin on social media, as she often flaunts her incredible physique in skimpy swimwear and lingerie. In another recent upload, Kindly sent pulses racing when she showed some serious skin in a lace bra, panties, and garter belt. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 10,000 likes and 228 comments since going live.