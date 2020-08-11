‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Shauna Claims That Ridge Filed Divorce Papers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 10 features Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) who was bubbling over with joy. She was so glad that she was married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) even though he was still puzzled by her allegations, per Soap Central.

Shauna proceeded to give him a quick update about what had happened on that fateful night that they were in Vegas. She produced a folder called “Wedding Chapel Memories” and gave it to Ridge. The dressmaker looked over the photos and said that they had obviously visited the chapel and said “whatever” but he maintained that it was impossible since he was already married to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

When Ridge said that it had all been fun and games but it wasn’t real, Shauna protested. She then gave him a recap of what had further transpired that night. She said that she would not have gone through with the wedding ceremony unless they were really going to tie the knot. She claimed that Ridge had been sick of Brooke’s betrayals and had filed the divorce papers that evening. Afterward, they got hitched in the chapel. Shauna confirmed that they were officially Mr. and Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) found her brother in her kitchen. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) told her that he was worried about her and produced her favorite ice cream. He told her that he had taken Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to a children’s museum, and that the boy sent his love.

Steffy admitted that she had not expected to still be in so much pain. Thomas asked if she was lifting heavy things and Kelly. Steffy admitted that she was trying to do it carefully and that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had really stepped up. She said that she was almost out of pain medication. Thomas urged her to get a refill.

Steffy called Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about getting a refill. He asked her if her pain was less and she said that it wasn’t at the same level as it was in the hospital. He then refused the refill and said that he wanted to move her to a high dose of ibuprofen instead. He was glad that she had called him on his personal number and assured her that he would never be too busy for her, as seen in the image above. Dr. Finnegan said he would stay in touch with Steffy especially because he stayed close by.