Yaslen Clemente Looks Smoking Hot In A Neon Green Bikini

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling triple update in which she flaunted a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination. Yaslen shared the post on a Monday, and paired it with a motivational caption designed to encourage her audience.

Yaslen was perched on a modern-looking chair in a space with several large gray plants overflowing with lush greenery visible behind her. Her sun-kissed skin looked stunning against the vibrant hues of her two-piece swimsuit.

The look she wore was from the brand Riol Kini’s Swimwear, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself. The bikini featured triangular cups that were a neon green hue, with lavender trim around one cup and hot pink trim around the other.

Two different colored straps stretched over her toned shoulders, and the skimpy top showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Yaslen also accessorized with a delicate necklace that featured a dangling chain draped down her chest, ending just above her cleavage. The swimsuit also put her toned stomach on display.

She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that were crafted from the same bold shade. The bottoms likewise featured multi-colored details, with lavender strings on one side and green ones on the other. The garment had a high-cut style, dipping low in the front to reveal Yaslen’s toned tummy and stretching high over her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Yaslen tugged at the strings on her suit in the first snap, flashing a smile at the camera as she posed. Her blond locks tumbled down in voluminous curls.

She amped up the sultriness of the share in the second image, tugging both sides of her bottoms while delivering a seductive expression. In the third and final shot she had one hand by her side, resting on the chair underneath her, and the other tangled in her curls as she arched her back slightly to accentuate her curves.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and it racked up over 39,500 likes within 21 hours. It also received 435 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Very pretty always!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Omg this suit,” another added, loving Yaslen’s bold two-piece.

“Really beautiful pictures. Your smile is immaculate and brightened my day. You look flawless. Have an awesome week,” another follower remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another commented, including a flame emoji to accentuate his compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a sizzling double update in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy black leather miniskirt and a lacy crop top.