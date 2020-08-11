Belgian Model Savannah Prez Flexes In Sexy Sports Bra & Spandex On Instagram

Savannah Prez sent temperatures soaring with another workout-inspired post that was shared on her Instagram page on Monday. The sultry update showed the social media influencer clad in a bra and spandex that highlighted her fit physique.

Savannah struck a confident pose outdoors while smiling big for the camera. As her geotag indicated, she was at home in Belgium, where she has been spending most of her time in recent weeks. She was positioned in front of a white brick wall with a black door on the side and to Savannah’s left was a wood table with a green and red plant on top. She appeared in the center of the frame and flexed her muscles for the camera while holding a container of protein powder in the opposite hand.

Savannah proved that her hard work at the gym has been paying off as she flaunted her fit figure in a sports bra. The garment boasted a light green hue and logo on the front while its thick band was tight on her ribs. The bra’s scooping neckline showed off a glimmer of cleavage while her muscular arms were well on display.

The lower piece of her outfit was just as hot. She opted for a pair of tiny black spandex with a high waistband that hit just below her navel and flaunted her trim tummy and small midsection. They had a thick waistband with a black logo that was written across the band. The piece also had a short cut that left Savannah’s shapely thighs in full view. The shot was cropped below her knee, but the majority of her figure was able to be seen, much to the delight on her audience.

She styled her hair with a middle part, and her long brunette tresses spilled over her shoulders. Savannah added a few loose curls to her mane that grazed her chest. In the caption of the image, she plugged the company Blessed Protein and gave her followers a rundown of the benefits while including a code for 10 percent off.

