Ghislaine Maxwell Requests To Leave ‘Uniquely Onerous’ Solitary Confinement

Ghislaine Maxwell has asked to be moved from her New York jail cell and placed with the general inmate population while she awaits trial, the New York Post reported.

The motion, filed by Maxwell’s lawyers on Monday August 10, requested that the British socialite be moved out of solitary confinement, and alleged that she “is being treated worse than other similarly situated pretrial detainees” due to her connection with multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the publication reported.

“It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein,” the legal team contended in the letter.

The news source revealed that the filing highlighted the “uniquely onerous” conditions Maxwell is allegedly facing behind bars.

“She continues to be surveilled 24 hours a day by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel,” the filing claimed. “These prison guards constantly observe Ms.Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel.”

Until recently, Maxwell was under suicide watch, the publication noted. The letter states that during this time the high-profile inmate was woken up every few hours and forced to wear special clothes.

Despite being taken off suicide watch, Maxwell’s attorneys claimed that her cell is still searched multiple times per day, and she has also been forced to undergo “numerous” body scans.

According to the publication, the lawyers have contended that these conditions are harming the defendant’s ability to properly prepare for her trial.

In addition to being released from solitary confinement, the lawyers asked that Maxwell is granted more computer time in order to review documents related to her case. They also called for the government to reveal the identities of three victims related to the case, and claimed that “Maxwell cannot prepare for or receive a fair trial without this information.”

As the news source noted, Epstein was found hanging in his Manhatten jail cell on August 10, 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The subsequent investigation into the financier’s death unearthed a slew of alleged safeguarding failures by staff at the jail.

As The Inquisitr reported, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in early July and charged with six counts: conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.