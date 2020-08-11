Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Looks Ravishing In Silky Striped Coverup & Bold Bikini

Model and swimwear designer Elizabeth Hurley showcased both her phenomenal figure and her designs in a Tuesday morning Instagram post. The photo featured Hurley wearing a bikini along with a tunic coverup and as always, she looked incredible.

The photo showed Hurley leaning against a wall, seemingly outdoors. The muted orange color of the wall synced nicely with the colors in the model’s ensemble and she looked sultry as she posed for the photograph.

Hurley held a pair of sunglasses loosely in one of her hands and she gazed directly toward the photographer. She maintained a rather serious gaze on her face, her lips parted slightly, and her brown tresses gently tumbled down her back.

The sheer tunic coverup had long sleeves and the bottom hem grazed Hurley’s upper thighs. The neckline had a tie closure, that she left undone, and there was a loose drawstring tie around her waist as well.

The silky piece was a vibrant red color with diagonal orange stripes. Underneath, Hurley wore a red bikini that highlighted all of her notorious curves.

Her deep cleavage could be seen through the silky coverup, as could her flat tummy. Her long, lean legs captured plenty of attention and her fans went wild over this enticing look.

“You are amazing and forever young,” one person commented in response to the fresh upload.

Around 30,000 of Hurley’s fans liked this new photo during the first couple of hours that it was live on her Instagram page. Almost 500 people commented too and it appeared that it was nothing but love for this peek at the 55-year-old’s stunning physique and latest swimwear look.

“Looking amazing, as usual,” a fan noted.

“You look absolutely perfect,” another fan declared.

Hurley frequently showcases her own swimwear designs in what she posts on her Instagram page. She has seemingly proven that nobody can sell her pieces as well as she can and her 1.7 million followers would surely concur.

It seems that nearly everybody would agree that she looks as stunning and radiant now at the age of 55 as she ever did over the course of her decades-long modeling career. By the looks of the reactions to this new picture, her followers never tire of seeing uploads like this one.

“Forever youthful,” someone else determined.

The model loves to keep her followers buzzing by sharing an enticing mixture of throwback snaps, glamorous looks, and current bikini-focused pictures. No matter how recent the shot is or how revealing the garments, Hurley’s supporters shower her with plenty of love and adoration.