Hilde Osland Gets Cozy In Lacy Bralette & Knit Cardigan While Lounging On The Couch

Hilde Osland showed fans how she gets cozy in a new Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The Norwegian babe shared a few images in which she lounged on a couch and rocked some lacy lingerie with a fluffy cardigan. Her casual yet sexy look left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets.

The photos showed Hilde sitting on a gray couch covered in colorful pillows. In the background looked to be a small kitchen with an island countertop and decorative plants throughout. Light appeared to be shining on Hilde from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her comfy ensemble.

Hilde’s look included a light pink bralette made completely of sheer lace. The delicate top had a low-cut neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. She appeared dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the fabric plunged into her chest. She layered a soft-looking, oversized white knit cardigan over the bralette, though she left it draped loosely over her body.

Hilde’s flat tummy was on show between the top and what appeared to be a pair of gray high-cut lingerie bottoms. Hilde covered her lower body with her arms, but fans could catch a glimpse of the fabric as it hugged her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were completely exposed.

Hilde accessorized her outfit with a dainty chain necklace and small hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks tied up in a messy topknot with a few strands left out to frame her face.

In the first image, Hilde curled up on the couch with one leg bent in front of her and the other tucked under herself. She slouched forward, which caused her bralette straps to fold, and allowed one sleeve of the cardigan to slide down her arm. The babe smiled at the camera brightly.

The second image zoomed in on the model’s upper body and face as she wrapped the sweater around her tummy and squeezed her chest, exposing even more cleavage. This time, she looked over her shoulder and flashed a gentle smile.

The post received more than 36,000 likes and nearly 550 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people showered Hilde with praise in the comments section.

“Wow such a beautiful young lady,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Sooo beautiful with an amazing smile,” another user added.

Hilde’s fans know that she can slay any look. She previously went for casual streetwear vibes in distressed tight jeans and a red strapless crop top, which her followers loved.