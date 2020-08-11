‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Hannah Ferrier Is Expecting A Baby Girl

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier announced on Monday that she is expecting a baby girl. The chief stewardess took to Instagram to reveal the happy news to her followers.

Hannah, wearing a black dress that hugged her growing bump, shared a video with her over 400,000 fans. In it, the mom to be threw rose petals towards the camera as she blew a kiss.

“It’s a…GIRL, ” the caption read.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star opted for a simple announcement over a more significant gender reveal party. She told The Daily Dish that she was “not a massive fan of those.” Hannah made public earlier this summer that she was having a child with her partner Josh. An exact due date wasn’t given, but the baby is expected to arrive in late October.

The stewardesses from Season 4 of the hit reality show took to the comments to share their enthusiasm for Hannah’s announcement.

“This is the going to be the most loved, spoiled, and sassy angel ever to be born. Even more sassy than her mom,” third stewardess Anastasia Surmava wrote.

“YAAAAAAY HEHEHEHEHEHE MY LITTLE NIECE, ” second stew Aesha Scott wrote.

Hannah, Aesha, and Anastasia were very close during their time on the show, and they have remained friends since. The two ladies have even been given the title of “adoptive aunties.”

It wasn’t just co-stars that were excited about the news, the “Stud of the Sea” also shared his well wishes.

“Congratulations kiddo, wishing you and the new family all the best. Well done,” Captain Lee Rosbach wrote.

A few commenters were quick to propose names. One suggested that the first and middle names be June to mimic the famous phrase from last season, “June, June, Hannah.” The yachtie has a name picked out, although she has not made that public.

“Yeah, that was one of the first things, I think we went back-and-forth a little bit, but I got my way in the end,” Hannah told The Daily Dish.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

The news comes as a dramatic season of Below Deck Mediterranean is currently airing. Hannah recently suffered a panic attack on board after Captain Sandy Yawn fired Chef Hindrigo “KiKo” Lorran for poor performance. The chief stewardess was distraught over the notion that she played a hand in her friend leaving. It seems as though more drama is on the way as Hannah was called up to the captain’s office after her bunkmate, Malia White, found Valium in their cabin.