Yanet Garcia Flaunts Shapely Thighs In A Pair Of Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes

Yanet Garcia took to her popular Instagram account on Monday to treat fans to a glimpse of her fit physique. The weather girl and social media influencer opted for a pair of Daisy Dukes in the first photo she’s shared in three days.

The image captured Garcia posed in the middle of a beautiful field. The area was filled with greenery and orange flowers as far as the eye could see. The sun was shining brightly on the model’s figure, and a stretch of blue sky could be seen in the corner of the frame. Garcia set one foot forward and gazed directly in front of her with one arm near her side and the opposite tucked near her chest. She showed off her incredible figure in a curve-hugging outfit.

For the casual look, Garcia rocked a crop top with capped sleeves that showed off her slender arms. The garment had alternating stripes of brown and white, and it hit a few inches above her belt loops, allowing her to show off a bit of her lower back.

The bottom of her attire was just as hot as Garcia rocked a set of ridiculously short Daisy Dukes. The shorts boasted a high waistband that fit snug on her midsection, and the skimpy number flaunted a tease of her pert derriere and shapely thighs. The hemline was frayed, which gave her look a vintage vibe. She completed her revealing outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Garcia styled her long, dark locks with a side part, and her untamed hair tumbled messily over her shoulder and back. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blistering UV rays. In the caption of the post, she referred to freedom, adding a couple of flower emoji to the end of her message.

The image has accrued over 211,000 likes and more than 400 comments from Garcia’s 13 million-plus fans. Most complimented Garcia’s incredible figure, while a few more couldn’t gather the right words and used emoji instead. About half of the comments were in English, and the other half in Spanish.

“Wow you look absolutely gorgeous and beautiful as always,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few heart emoji.

“Exactly, you have to be free, to love, to think, to act, to speak, to decide, you simply have to be free,” another fan wrote in reference to her caption.

“Where did you take that picture it looks fantastic. Your body is the best,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.