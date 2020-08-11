Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Downsize Home As They Await Sentencing In Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli have closed on a $9.5 million house in Hidden Hills California, People reported, as the couple downsized amid the high-profile college admissions scandal.

In January, the Full House star and her husband listed their Bel-Air mansion for $28.65 million, although Extra reported in July that they ended up selling their former home for the lesser sum of $18.75 million to Tinder co-founder Justin Manteen.

“They are still making money from the sale, just not as much as they hoped for,” a source told People at the time. “The house is spectacular with views of the Bel-Air Country Club.”

The publication revealed that the couple’s new farmhouse-style pad is nestled within a gated community, and features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms within the estate’s 11,748 square feet.

It described the two-storey estate as characterized by warm tones, high ceilings, and maple floors, which lend it “a fresh take on country living.” Within the luxurious open-plan property, residents can make the most of a formal living and dining room, a two-storey foyer, and a chef’s kitchen which boasts its own butler’s pantry. Further luxe amenities include a temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar, movie theatre, outdoor pool and spa, and a gym.

The property purchase came as the pair awaited sentencing — scheduled to take place on August 21 — for their part in the college admissions scandal that rocked California.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to help their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, gain admittance to the University of Southern California by falsely designating them a part of the institution’s crew team.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on May 22, Loughlin admitted one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, submit to two years of supervised release, and serve 100 hours of community service. Giannulli’s sentence is expected to include five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

The scandal has inevitably taken its toll on the famous family. Us Weekly reported on August 6 that an inside source had revealed that Loughlin’s relationship with daughter Olivia had “not fully healed.”

However, in May another source told the publication that Olivia is feeling “really proud of her mom for pleading guilty,” and said that knowing her parents would “face the consequences for their actions” had helped the influencer feel a bit better.