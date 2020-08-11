‘Big Brother 22’ Star Tyler Crispen’s Girlfriend Angela Rummans Says She Refuses To Watch Him On Live Feeds

The former 'Big Brother' player wants to play fair with her boyfriend while he's at the CBS summertime house.

Big Brother alum Angela Rummans says she won’t be watching her boyfriend Tyler Crispen strategize and socialize on the Big Brother: All-Stars live feeds.

The Big Brother 20 contestant opened up about how much she misses her man two years after meeting him in the CBS summertime house, but explained why she won’t be checking in on him 24/7 as he competes in the 20th anniversary all-stars season without her.

“I’m not watching the [live] feeds this year,” Angela told Us Weekly. “Personally, I don’t think it’s fair that I can turn on the internet and watch Tyler 24/7 and he can’t watch me. …If he can’t see me, I can’t see him all the time. Even though I get tagged [in spoilers] and everything on Instagram — which I love being able to see, like, bits and pieces — I don’t feel like I want to watch them all the time.”

Angela added that one of the secrets to the couple’s success is that they have a “We’re in this together” mantra which she plans to stick to while Tyler is away.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

The fitness model and cookbook author also admitted that watching the CBS livestreams can be “addicting” so she’s just staying away from the behind-the-scenes drama as Tyler battles for the show’s $500,000 grand prize two years after taking home both the $50,000 runner-up title and a $25.,000 America’s favorite player check.

Angela revealed to the outlet that she told Tyler to “try and enjoy himself and just have a good time.” The fan-favorite all-star is currently competing against Big Brother legends Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Donato, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kaysar Ridha, and other popular past players for another chance at that half a million-dollar grand prize.

Angela also dished that he is hoping Tyler takes home the $500,000 grand prize so that they can open a vegan, plant-based restaurant, possibly in Florida. Indeed, the lovebirds are definitely on the same page with that idea. On his bio for CBS.com, Tyler revealed that he wants to win Big Brother this season so he can help his girlfriend fulfill her dream of opening a plant-based eatery.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, seen on YouTube here, Tyler also said that Angela will be his “motivation” to win the all-stars season and that every competition he plays will be for her. Tyler said if he’s tasked with hanging onto a tree for five hours he will do it for six. It sounds like Angela will have plenty of Big Brother action to see without peeking in on the live feeds.