Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant: ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior Due 2021’

Bindi Irwin is pregnant. She announced the news via a sweet Instagram post alongside her husband of five months Chandler Powell. In the caption of the share, Bindi declared the couple would welcome their first child together by remarking, “baby wildlife warrior due 2021.” This will be the first child for the duo, who tied the knot on March 25 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, Bindi and her husband stood alongside one another. Their heads touched. The couple wore the uniforms of The Australia Zoo, a wildlife sanctuary established in 1970 by Steve Irwin’s parents Bob and Lynn and taken over by the man known worldwide as the Crocodile Hunter in 1991. These outfits consist of khaki shirts with their respective names embroidered over the right breast pocket in dark green. On the left side, the zoo’s logo appears.

Together they held a baby version of the uniform topper for the photograph. The image appeared to have been taken on the grounds of the expansive 700-acre property. The zoo is where the couple lives and works alongside her mother Terri Irwin and brother Bob. It is also where the duo wed.

Bindi shared several personal details regarding her pregnancy with her followers.

She explained she is still in her first trimester of pregnancy and decided to reveal this exciting news early as a way to include fans and friends from around the world from the start as she and Chandler begin this new phase of life together. In the caption, Bindi expressed her excitement about the new addition to their lives.

Bindi asked her 3.6 million followers for their best advice and for good vibes and prayers moving forward.

Fans of the wildlife conservationist couldn’t contain their excitement regarding the happy news.

“I remember watching you when we were both kiddies!! I’m so happy for you and Chandler. Your dad would be ecstatic and I’m certain he is!! Best of luck and have fun!!” remarked one follower.

“So exciting! Can’t wait to see the little warrior running around,” said a second fan.

“Oh my gosh!!! Yay! The most adorable picture ever. Congratulations to you both,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Congratulations to you both. You will be beautiful parents! Your dad would be so proud of you Bindi. I wish you guys all the best and hope pregnancy treats you well! So excited for your next chapter in life,” said a fourth fan.