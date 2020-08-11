Christina Aguilera Looks Smoking Hot In Short While Dress For Sultry Pool Pics

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself. The powerhouse vocalist has been soaking up the sun recently and still has her followers in awe of her after all these years.

Aguilera stunned in a short white dress with a low neckline. The garment fell above her knees and displayed her decolletage. The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker didn’t show off any footwear and opted for a large white hat. She accessorized with a necklace, earrings, and a couple of rings while rocking short pointy acrylic nails. Aguilera applied a bold red lip and styled her long blond hair down for the occasion.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Burlesque actress was snapped sitting on a large glittery see-through float in the pool. Aguilera tilted her head up and enjoyed the sun beaming down on her face. She closed her eyes and oozed Hollywood glamour.

In the next slide, Aguilera was photographed from a slightly higher angle, enjoying a beverage in a wine glass. She kept her eyes closed and covered half her face with her hat.

In the third frame, Aguilera sipped her drink and appeared to be living her best life in the warm weather.

In the fourth and final pic, she wowed in a close-up snapshot. Aguilera covered her right eye with her headwear and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 560,000 likes and over 7,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“Jessica Rabbit vibes in the last pic!! You look INCREDIBLE Xtina!!!” one user wrote.

“You’re my fav thing ever, so that’s enough! I FREAKING LOVE YOU!” another person shared.

“WOW. We were not ready for this,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Wow so beautiful!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Aguilera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed alongside her 12-year-old son, Max Bratman, in a short-sleeved white T-shirt that featured gray text across the front. The “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper tied the bottom of the garment up in a knot and displayed a hint of her midriff. Aguilera completed the ensemble with high-waisted black leggings, sneakers, and a cream-colored cowboy hat. She sported her hair in a ponytail while accessorizing with aviator sunglasses.