Reese Witherspoon Delights Fans As She Snuggles & Kisses Beloved Dog Lou

Reese Witherspoon delighted her fans as she shared sweet snuggles and kisses with her beloved bulldog Lou in a new Instagram share. The photo, which has over 187,100 likes and counting, allowed fans a peek into the actress’s home. The pic showed off Reese’s decorating style and a tender display of love for one of her best furry friends.

The actress loves animals. Lou is one of three dogs that are a part of the home Reese shares with husband Jim Toth and children Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. Her other four-legged friends are Pepper and Hank. Ava and Deacon are the children she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

In the image, Reese relaxed on an oversized, dark blue sofa. Behind her head was a tan blanket. The photo appeared to be taken in a living area of the home. The stylish area featured dark wood floors, a woven tan area rug, and a brick fireplace that appeared to have been painted a light hue. Next to the fireplace, a bundle of firewood was seen.

Reese’s head reclined on the arm of the furniture as Lou affectionately kissed her on the neck. She had a huge smile on her face and her eyes were closed. She wore what appeared to be a white lace dress with a cropped denim shirt as a topper. On her neck was a thin gold chain with a pendant suspended from it. Her ears sported large, gold hoop earrings. Reese’s left arm, which was wrapped around Lou, featured a multitude of bracelets.

She quipped in the caption of the share that Lou was still working on his social distancing skills, as the pup lay his large body atop her. Lou looked directly at Reese in the snap. He stuck out his tongue and affectionately licked her face. Lou had one paw wrapped protectively around Reese’s right forearm. The loving gesture caused a frenzy among her fans in the comments section of the share.

“Omg, puppy love,” remarked one follower.

“The way he has his paw around your arm, he loves you so much,” observed a second fan.

“He’s the cutest, I can’t deal. Lou’s tongue is like ‘t’s fine, I can reach you from here,'” said a third Instagram user, referencing Lou still learning social distancing skills.

“He’s doing just fine, showing off his love for you,” commented a fourth follower of the actress on the social media site.