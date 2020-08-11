Angeline Varona Flaunts Some Serious Cleavage In New Bikini Selfie

Angeline Varona took to her Instagram page today to share two snapshots of herself wearing a skimpy bikini set that flaunted all of her assets. The fitness model tantalized her 2.6 million Instagram followers with the sultry update, which showed off the fruits of her hard work.

In this first pic, Angeline posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her perky posterior the main focus of the shot. She held her camera near the mirror, just in front of her shoulder, and took the snap. She was in the dining area of her house, and behind her were chairs and a dining table filled with things.

The second image showed a nice look at Angeline’s body. She occupied one side of the frame and stood with her legs apart. She held the mobile device with her left hand, covering half of her face from view. The babe was seen gazing at her phone’s screen and smiled.

Angeline rocked a minuscule blue two-piece swimsuit from a brand called Bikini Block. The top boasted padded triangle cups that were cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her breasts. As a result, a hint of her underboob was seen. The top also featured a plunging neckline, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. The piece was held together by tiny straps that tied behind her neck and back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that were a thong. It showcased her round booty and displayed plenty of skin from its high leg cuts. The waistband hugged her small waist, highlighting her hips.

For the occasion, Angeline tied her long brunette hair in a high bun. She sported several accessories, including a pair of stud earrings and her diamond ring. She also painted her nails with white nail polish.

The influencer wrote a short caption about her muscle gains. Longtime followers of the model know that Angeline has been working out most days of the week, and lately, her hard work has been paying off.

Since going live on her account, the pics have earned more than 94,000 likes and over 770 comments. Hundreds of social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her fit physique. Countless admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“Wow! Look at those legs. Your flat tummy and posterior looks insane,” a follower wrote.

“Perfection at work. You are so beautiful and so hot,” commented another admirer.

“I love the layout of the room, and of course, the snaps. You are gorgeous!” a third Instagram user added.