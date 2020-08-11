Saffron Barker Sizzles In Crop Top & Daisy Dukes From Her Own Collection In Greece

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself on her Greek vacation. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant released a new swimwear range with fashion brand In The Style over the weekend and has continued to pose in the garments from the collection.

The 20-year-old stunned in a pink tie-dye crop top that was tied up at the front in a knot. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hems. The attire fell above her upper thigh and was completed with white sliders. She accessorized with a couple of bracelets and styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part.

For her most recent upload, Barker posed by a bar with an outdoor seating area. She parted her legs and placed both hands in her short pockets. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with a smirky smile and rested her long locks in front of the straps of her top. She appeared to be in the shade while the sun looked to be shining on the brick wall in the background.

For her caption, the YouTuber — who boasts more than more than 2.4 million subscribers — expressed that today is her last day in Greece. Even though she is sad to be leaving the country, Barker is excited to see her family, boyfriend, and grandparents again. She also informed fans that her shorts are also from her own clothing range.

Barker geotagged her upload with Daios Cove Luxury Resort & Villas, letting her social media audience know where this snapshot was taken.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You are so gorgeous,” one user wrote, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Omg you’re beauty is just unreal,” another person shared.

“You get more and more beautiful everyday angel,” remarked a third fan.

“Gorgeous, absolutely love this outfit xx,” a fourth admirer commented.

Over the weekend, Barker flashed a huge smile in a pink snakeskin-print swimsuit with a low neckline. She wrapped herself up in a long cover-up of the same color and print and let it hang off her right shoulder. Barker went barefoot for the occasion and accessorized with small hoop earrings and a couple of bracelets. She clipped her long wavy blond hair back but left the front to frame out her face.