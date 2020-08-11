Dua Lipa Mistakes Blake Shelton For Gwen Stefani’s Husband During ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Interview

Last night, Dua Lipa had the honor of interviewing one of her idols, Gwen Stefani, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The two singers have collaborated on a remix of Lipa’s single “Physical,” which will drop at the end of August.

During the 9-minute interview, Lipa mentioned that Stefani had been spending quarantine at Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oaklahoma during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lipa referred to Stefani’s country musician boyfriend as her husband and innocently didn’t realize they aren’t actually married.

“Well, he’s not my husband… but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked.

Lipa quickly tilted her head down and laughed at her mistake.

The “Just a Girl” hitmaker explained that she and Shelton were on tour together before everything got shut down. The couple was joined by roughly 15 people while self-isolating at Shelton’s house, which included her three sons — Kingston Rossdale, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 6.

Lipa announced that her collaboration with Stefani will now be released on August 28 and will have an animated music video to go along with it. The song will be taken from the Grammy Award-winner’s upcoming remix album, Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album, that also includes features with Missy Elliott and Madonna, per NME.

Over the past few years, Stefani and Shelton have become of one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples and have continued to make headlines over their love for each other. Unsurprisingly, fans of the duo reacted to Lipa’s mistake via social media and found it funny too.

“Love that during the @gwenstefani interview she called Blake “your husband” Bless you @DUALIPA. Just as great was Gwen’s response,” one user wrote.

“DUA : I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU GWEN STEFANI AND BLAKE SHELTON AS HUSBAND AND WIFE. US : AMEN,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Lmao everyone just calls them husband and wife, I love it #JimmyKimmel @gwenstefani @blakeshelton,” remarked a third fan.

“Loved that Dua said “husband” referring to Blake,” a fourth admirer commented.

Stefani and Shelton have yet to marry each other but they have previously wedded singers in the past.

In 2002, Stefani married Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, who she had her three children with. Their marriage lasted over a decade and came to an end in 2015 due to “irreconcilable differences,” per Country Living.

According to Country Fan Cast, Shelton first got married to a math facilitator at an elementary school, Kaynette Williams, in 2003. After that came to an end, he tied the knot with performer Miranda Lambert in 2011. They filed for divorce in 2015, the year Stefani and Shelton started their relationship.