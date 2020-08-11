‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Joyous Gender Reveal As She Finds Out She’s Having A Baby Boy

The 'Dancing With the Stars' mirrorball champion used confetti cannons to find out the happy news.

Witney Carson has revealed she is expecting a baby boy. The pregnant Dancing with the Stars pro dancer shared her gender reveal video to Instagram, which showed her jumping for joy after finding out the happy news.

Witney announced her pregnancy last month, and she teased that she would soon share the baby’s gender with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. In a video shared to her social media page, the 26-year-old mirrorball champion and her husband Carson McAllister learned the gender of their first child during a backyard party with a group of close family members. The super sweet soiree featured a pink and blue theme with balloons and frosted cookies in the traditional baby colors.

The group later assembled to fire off confetti cannons that ultimately shot blue powder into the sky. Witney, who wore a white top and flowy black and white gingham skirt for the special day, jumped for joy when she found out she was having a baby boy, as you can see in the video below.

On her Instagram stories, Witney clarified that the family gathering was completely safe despite the fact that it took place while the coronavirus health pandemic continues to limit social gatherings.

“We had a few close family members who lived in Utah come be with us. We all have been quarantined together! So we were all safe,” she explained on her story.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow Dancing With the Stars pros and troupe dancers Peta Murgatroyd, Allison Holker, Gleb Savchenko, and Hayley Erbert, reacted with sweet messages and heart emoji.

“YAY! I’m so excited for this sweet little boy!!!” wrote DWTS dancer Lindsay Arnold, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl.

Several other fans predicted that Witney and Lindsay’s babies will be future dance partners.

“YOUR BABY BOY AND [Lindsay Arnold’s] BABY GIRL CAN BE DANCE PARTNERS Omg I can’t stand this!!!’ one fan wrote.

“Calling it now…your kids will be besties and will eventually marry,” another added. “This is some Hallmark type stuff right here.”

“Oh my gosh, you’re going to make the most amazing parents to a very lucky little boy,” another wrote to Witney and her husband.

Witney married Carson, her high school sweetheart, on January 1, 2016. Two years later the Dancing With the Stars fan-favorite told People she hopes to have “three or four” babies with her longtime love. The couple’s baby boy is due in January 2021.