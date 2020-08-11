Allie Auton Sizzles In A Plunging Romper While Soaking Up Some Sun

Allie Auton drove her 573,000 followers into a frenzy with her latest Instagram update. On Tuesday, August 11, the gorgeous model took to the popular social media platform to show off her fantastic figure in a plunging romper while basking under the sun.

The Australian bombshell sizzled in a plunging beige romper that came from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The skimpy ensemble put her voluptuous cleavage, thanks to its deep neckline. Thick straps provided support and were tied over her neck. The chest part had tiny cups that hardly contained her bust, but it was fully-lined that secured her buxom curves from exposure.

The length of the garment reached her upper thighs, which showcased her lean legs. It also featured a cut-out in the back, which showed a hint of her small waistline. She completed her look by sporting a woven handbag and a pair of heeled sandals that matched her attire.

Allie accessorized with a delicate gold bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. For the snap, she styled her long, blond hair into a low bun. The hairstyle kept her hair away from her body as she enjoyed the hot weather.

The first picture showed Allie standing with her back to the camera. Her right leg was lifted as she looked at a distance while she carried her purse with one hand. In the next image, the babe lounged on a white blanket while exposing her flawless skin under the heat of the sun. Her knees were bent, and she raised one hand to her head as she closed her eyes for the shot.

A swipe to the right featured a closer look at her footwear and bag. A small bowl of strawberries was also seen, as well as two empty glasses and a bottle of water.

In the caption, Allie wrote about her outfit and her day. She also gave credit to Fashion Nova by tagging the brand in both the post and the picture. The influencer also indicated that she’s a partner.

The brand-new share appeared to be a favorite among her online admirers. It amassed more than 4,300 likes not long after going live on the platform. Many of Allie’s avid fans also complimented the stunner in the comments section. Most of them praised her beauty, while several other followers raved about her body. As of this writing, it received over 60 comments.

“Omg! I love this little picnic set up, and you look so classy. I like your style,” a fan commented.

“You look so beautiful. Love the hairdo,” gushed another follower.

“Obsessed with the back detail,” a third social media user wrote.