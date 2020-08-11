Noah Cyrus Puts On A Fiery Display In Figure-Hugging Red Dress During Vegas Trip

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself in Las Vegas.

The “Make Me (Cry)” songstress stunned in a tight-fitting red dress that featured long sleeves and a rose pattern. The garment displayed her decolletage and fell below her knees. Cyrus paired the ensemble with black strap-on heels and showcased her feet. She styled her long dark hair down with a middle part and accessorized with bracelets and numerous necklaces. Cyrus is a fan of tattoos and showed off her body art on her arms and upper right chest. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 27 tattoos inked all over in various places.

The 20-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was snapped inside what looked to be a hotel room. She leaned against a chest of drawers and held a telephone to her ear. Cyrus placed one hand on her hip and crossed her legs. The entertainer tilted her head down and posed in front of an aesthetically pleasing backdrop.

In the next slide, Cyrus was photographed from the thighs-up in front of a golden backdrop. She rested both arms beside her and leered directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, the singer posed by red stairs that matched her outfit. Cyrus sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gave fans a view from behind.

In the fourth pic, she was captured lying down on a circular table. Cyrus looked up at the mirrored ceiling and looked incredibly glam. She gazed at her reflection while lifting one arm beside her.

In the fifth image, Cyrus was snapped sitting down by the casino. She held hotels “house phone” to her ear and displayed the many tattoos on her arms.

In the final photograph, the star stood in front of a large mirror with a multicolored handbag on her shoulder. She raised one arm beside her and intensely stared at her reflection.

View this post on Instagram GNO A post shared by noah (@noahcyrus) on Aug 10, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Vegas doesn’t deserve this amount of beauty,” one user wrote.

“You are so pretty,” another person shared.

“You look like the hottest hot Cheeto,” remarked a third fan.

“Waist is snatched for the gods,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Cyrus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a black star-shaped string bikini top with high-waisted pants and leather heels for her music video with Diplo.