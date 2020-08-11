Meg Kylie Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Plunging Crop Top & Thong Bottoms

Meg Kylie took to her Instagram page to upload a saucy snapshot. The 23-year-old model published the pic on Monday, August 10, that captured her flaunting her stunning figure in a flirty crop top and thong set.

Meg flaunted her enviable assets in a white crop top that did more revealing than covering up. It was similar in style to a bra but featured puffy sleeves and tiny ribbons that tied in the middle. It is also important to note that the fully-lined cups barely contained her voluptuous chest. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her viewers.

The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, while the ruffled trim added a sweet vibe to the scanty piece. She sported the matching pair bikini bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her curvy hips and thighs. The thong design showcased her perky posterior, and like the top, it had ruffled detailing.

In the first pic, Meg was seen in her revealing ensemble, standing against a white wall. She posed with her body angled to the side. She was facing her right while holding a cupped drink with one hand, while her other arm was positioned on her waist. She smiled as the photographer took the shot.

The second snap showed Meg flaunting her pert derriere in front of the camera. She placed her right hand just below her booty as she faced the wall, still holding her drink with her other hand. The last photo showed a closer look at her killer physique.

Meg’s highlighted tresses were worn in a low bun that suited her look. She left some tendrils of hair, framing her face. The stunner accessorized with several rings and hoop earrings.

In the caption, Meg shared with her followers that she was enjoying her “chai latte” in her new attire from Oh Polly. She tagged the brand in both the post and the picture and greeted her fans.

This new tantalizing addition racked up over 26,000 likes and more than 270 comments in less than a day of being live on her social media account. The majority of her online supporters were quick to shower her with compliments. Some of them left a string of emoji in the comments section, while others told her how hot she looked.

“This is my favorite. You are perfection,” one of her followers wrote.

“You are a spectacular woman,” gushed another admirer, adding a combination of emoji in the comment.

“Those curves are on fire,” a third follower commented.