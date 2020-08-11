Model Cindy Mello Flaunts Her Athletic Booty In Yoga Pants For Latest Workout Videos

Model Cindy Mello put her athletic figure on display in four workout videos for her latest Instagram update. For the footage, she sported a sports bra and a pair of skintight yoga pants that embellished her booty.

The Brazilian is known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and GQ, and in this post she showed how she keeps in shape for photo shoots. Mello was recorded using ankle weights and resistance bands for the routine.

Mello had her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail, and wore a teal-colored ensemble from Alo Yoga. The top had a low-cut neckline, and criss-crossed straps in the back. She rocked matching high-waist leggings that hugged onto her lower body, plus all-white sneakers to complete the ensemble.

In the first vid, the 25-year-old was on a raised plyometric fitness box with weights around her ankles. Mello was recorded from the side while she crouched on all-fours. She kicked her left leg out for extensions. The camera moved around to the front, and viewers were treated to a shot of her assets in the low-cut top.

The social media influencer remained in the same position on the box for her next exercise. This time Mello extended her right leg straight back while making circular motions. A voice could be heard giving instructions off-camera.

For the third clip, Mello grabbed a rope attached to a machine. Each time she pulled down on the rope the dark-haired beauty squatted down. She was filmed using a resistance band wrapped around her thighs for the final slide. The model did jumping jacks and hunched in a squat position with each repetition. This angle showcased her toned stomach in the revealing attire.

Mello tagged her trainer, Kirk Myers, and his Dog Pound training facility in the caption while adding a heart and skull emoji. Many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and nearly 53,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button. The Brazilian had more than 170 comments, as the replies were littered with strong and heart emoji. Model Ashley Moore responded with words of encouragement along with multiple followers who expressed sympathy pains.

“My back hurts just watching this,” one fan wrote.

“Get it girl!!” another responded.

“Wow good work!” a follower replied.

“It’s good for people to see that models workout not the idea they starve themselves,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Mello looked stunning in a corset and jeans. That post garnered over 101,000 likes.