WWE News: Former Superstar Offers Help In Making ‘Raw Underground’ Matches ‘Look Good’

In a series of tweets shared on Monday night, former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock offered his assistance to Shane McMahon, noting that he might be the person he needs to help make the matches on the recently launched “Raw Underground” project appear more realistic.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Shamrock tagged the accounts of both WWE and McMahon, stating that the company should “give [him] a call” the next time it plans to book more bouts on “Raw Underground,” as he feels he could make the contests “look good.” The UFC legend suggested in another tweet that this might be plausible, as his current deal with Impact Wrestling supposedly gives him the option to contribute to rival promotions.

After a Twitter user remarked that they don’t want to see Attitude Era superstars like Shamrock taking opportunities away from present-day talents, the 56-year-old fired back with another tweet, where he explained that he doesn’t plan to actually compete in the matches. You can view this post here.

“I said if you want to make it look real which I know how to do, I never said participate.”

Aside from his experience in traditional scripted pro-wrestling matches and non-scripted mixed martial arts fights, Shamrock is no stranger to “worked shoots” — ostensibly legitimate fights that are, in actuality, predetermined. Per WrestlingNews.co, these primarily took place during his time in Japanese MMA promotion Pancrase.

It has been slightly more than two decades since Shamrock abruptly left WWE, ending a brief stint that lasted just a few years. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Hall of Fame announcer Jim Ross revealed earlier this year that the former Intercontinental Champion made this decision in 1999 because he “didn’t have the MMA out of his system” and had lucrative offers to return to the combat sport where he first became famous.

Regarding the possibility of a return to WWE, Shamrock has mentioned in previous interviews that he isn’t sure whether company officials have any animosity with him, WrestlingNews.co noted. However, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning if given the chance to do so.

If Shamrock gets to lend a helping hand on “Raw Underground,” he won’t be the first person with a notable mixed martial arts background to make their presence felt on the fight club-inspired project. On this week’s edition, Shayna Baszler — who first made her name in UFC before joining WWE — took part in the segment’s first-ever women’s bout, where she dominated three developmental talents in a single fight, as recapped by Wrestling Inc.