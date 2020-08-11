‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Looks Stunning In An Off-The-Shoulder Top: ‘Heat Wave’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice could not resist updating her 2 million Instagram followers with new photographs showcasing a skilled makeup application by her friend @lexicazoo. She shared a double-photo update that showed her wearing a casual-yet-sexy dark gray off-the-shoulder top while gazing serenely at the camera.

In her caption, Teresa joked that temperatures were on the rise thanks to her glamorous makeup. She called it a “heat wave” and added a red siren and pink flower emoji to her message.

For the first snap, the 48-year-old reality star appeared to be sitting down in a room with hardwood flooring. The door behind her was closed and an open box sat on the floor in the background, as if she was in the process of moving things around. Her long, dark hair was styled into gently tousled curls as she smiled softly. Her tanned chest and shoulder peeked out from above her loose-fitting top.

Teresa’s second pic was a close-up of her face to ensure her fans could get a closer look at her celebrity hair and makeup artist’s hard work. She closed her eyes and pursed her lips to display all the sharp angles and gorgeous planes of her face. In close-up, Teresa’s rich raven-colored tresses looked extra silky and smooth. Parted down the middle, her sweeping curls perfectly framed her face.

In less than a day, the mother-of-four’s post had garnered more than 18,400 likes and over 200 comments.

Many of her fellow Bravo celebrities also commented on the post, including fellow RHONJ housewife and Teresa’s long-time friend, Dolores Catania. Stephanie Hollman of Real Housewives of Dallas fame left a complimentary message, too.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also liked her update.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to praise her appearance and gush about how excited they were for Season 11 of RHONJ, which recently resumed production.

“Can’t wait for the new season you are the show & the kids,” wrote one fan, inserting a heart-eyes emoji into their message.

“You have a happiness glow about you now… God bless you and your family… Glad to see you and Joey and Melissa on such great terms… La familia,” gushed a second user.

“You are my favorite housewife! I like your sass!” chimed in a third admirer.

“I love your hair in this darker shade! Beautiful!” raved another.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Teresa and her daughter Milania were photographed wearing stunning bikinis while hanging out at the beach together.