Dove Cameron Looks Sexy & Glamorous In New Instagram Update

On Monday, Dove Cameron cranked up the heat on her Instagram page by sharing a new photo and video clip showing her looking incredibly sexy and glamorous. She appeared to be wearing a lace bra with blue satin accents and gave her 37.2 million followers a teasing glimpse of her cleavage.

The first upload appeared to be a selfie. The 24-year-old extended her arm straight above her head while leaning against her bicep and making a serene expression at the camera. Her almond-shaped green eyes looked particularly vibrant and her lush lips were parted softly.

The Descendants star cocked her head to the side and showcased her gorgeous blond curls. The actress’s hair was styled into tight ringlets that cascaded down either side of her chest.

For the short video clip, Dove started off by fluffing her hair and then slowly rotating through a series of angles to show off her look. At a few moments in the footage, she zoomed out so her admirers could see more of her bra and ample bosom. It looked like there may have been a fan blowing in the background as her hair appeared to be moving of its own accord at a few points in the clip.

In her caption, she seemed to quote a popular moment from the long-running NBC sitcom The Office.

Her latest Instagram upload racked up an astounding 1 million likes and more than 3,700 comments from her supporters. Some people opted to express their feelings via emoji, instead of text, but most showered Dove in creative compliments.

Aside from her regular fans, several of the singer’s famous friends also liked and commented on the post, including hairstylist Mia Santiago, makeup artist Michael Anthony, actor Aidan Alexander, Relatively Nat & Liv star Olivia Pierson, and YouTubers Veronica Jo Merrell and Vanessa Jo Merrell.

Dozens of people said Dove looked like an “angel” or a “goddess,” a few even compared her to Aphrodite.

“HOW CAN SOMEONE BE THIS GORG?????” wrote one admirer alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

“The eyeshadow!!! The dark fairy vibes!!!! The curls!!!!! I love it!!!! I love it!!!!” raved another.

“You post this and expect me not to ask for your hand in marriage?” joked a third user.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Dove had gotten her fans excited when she finally participated in the “Remember Me” challenge on TikTok. The challenges saw thousands of her admirers perform a choreographed routine to her hit song and Dove finally uploaded her own version of the dance.