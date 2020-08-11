Qimmah Russo Delights In Sky Blue Crop Top And Leggings As She Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Monday’

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing a crop top and matching leggings in a stunning shade, the celebrity not only showed off her famous abs but gave her supporters a motivational pep talk in the caption in order to start the working week.

Qimmah wore a sky blue crop top with capped sleeves that highlighted her muscular arms and complimented her complexion. Drawties at each side were tied up in bows and created a ruched effect over her killer abs.

She teamed this with a pair of leggings that clung to her sculptured thighs and chiseled calves. On her feet, she wore white runners.

Qimmah’s hair was straightened and pulled back into a loose ponytail at the nape of her neck. She smiled for her intended audience in the first image as she cocked her head to one side, resting her chin on her hand as she did so. One leg was bent and her other hand rested gently against her thigh as she pointed the toe of her shoe.

The second shot revealed a sultry gaze from Qimmah as she posed against a wall that featured pale-colored wallpaper and white wooden framing.

In the caption, she wished her fans a “Happy Monday” before diving in with some motivation.

“What can we do better? Where can we improve?” she asked.

She then went on to encourage her followers to constantly work harder in order to achieve their long-term goals.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the set had gathered more than 10,500 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“You Little Cutie I Can See The Changes In Your Body Good Work,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Happy Monday gorgeous Qimmahrusso,” a fan said.

“U are very beautiful u always positive thank u for that I can [always] go to ur post and find encouragement,” said another user.

“Utterly gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her fans also chose to use emoji over words in their responses. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and 100 emoji. Often her supporters chose long combinations of them in order to convey how they felt about the update.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah took the time out to wish her brother, Tamir, a happy birthday last week. In that post, she shared some snaps of herself with Tamir which prompted some fans to use the hashtag #hotsiblings.